Julius Berger’s subsidiary honours long-serving staff

A subsidiary of Julius Berger, PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited, has honoured its long-serving staff. The subsidiary also inaugurated its newly completed office extension building in Abuja. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of Primetech and Board member of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Jafaru Damulak, commended its management for having committed and productively grown the company’s business from merely being a service unit to Julius Berger’s needs to its current status of providing high-value and reliable service to net-worth third-party clients. Damulak enjoined the management and staff to be positive and remain committed to the future growth of the company’s business. The General Manager of PrimeTech, Christian Mössmer, thanked the long-serving personnel of the company for their productive loyalty and faithful commitment to the founding vision of the company.

He took an excursion into PrimeTech’s historical evolvement over the years as the design and engineering subsidiary of the leading quality and reliable Julius Berger brand. Mössmer spoke about the challenges the company had to deal with, but more proudly of how PrimeTech over the years overcame those challenges to currently emerge as Nigeria’s preferred and most dependable design and engineering business partner.

He said: “Our vision is to be the design and engineering partner of choice in Nigeria by securing clients’ success through excellence and value and to give real-time effect to its bold vision. PrimeTech provides reliable, innovative and efficient solutions for the construction of buildings, industries, civil structures, roads and infrastructure.” Mössmer stated that as a committed partner to client satisfaction, PrimeTech places the utmost value on professional and collaborative cooperation. The company, he said, prioritizes long-term business relationships built on trust and transparency. Focus is placed on setting mutually agreed and realistic goals that reflect the parameters set for any given project. Powered by a workforce of architects, engineers, technical specialists and support staff, PrimeTech provides a wide range of services to clients in both the private and public sectors. Furthermore, PrimeTech has in-depth know-how regarding specialized requirements of the oil and gas sector and works in compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act. In addition to technical consultancy, PrimeTech has

