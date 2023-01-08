Julius the savvy stylish Genius

He may have stepped back from the comedy radar for a while now but it is unarguable that popular comedian, actor and event compere, Julius Agwu is one of the most stylish men in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Julius is a natural when it comes to cracking people up. He is not only a genius when it comes to making people laugh, he is also a genius in making style statements. He knows his body structure and what fits him. He knows what to wear to hide his petite nature and what to wear to look eye cathy. He once agreed in an interview that his love for looking good turned him into a shopaholic and he loves clothes a lot. He has a respected fashion sense. Many love the way he looks in suits. One of his admirers once said ‘Julius is so fashionable. He looks so good in clothes that one hardly notice his height’. Others say he knows the dashing and debonair code. Julius knows how to rock the best bow ties, blazer jackets and suits. He goes for outfit that distinguishes his personalities. Knowing the colour combination is his forte. He is also a very humble celebrity. Being funny comes natural to him. All these make him a comedian that is hard to ignore and a glam dude of all times.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...