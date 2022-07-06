News

July 16 Poll: Osun monarch assures Oyetola of support

Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has assured a resounding victory for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Ijesaland in the July 16 governorship election in the state. Oba Aromolaran said Governor Oyetola’s return for a second term is a walkover in his domain. He said his confidence lies in the excellent performance of the governor in the last three and a half years, adding that his return for a second term will be a walkover.
The monarch, who lauded the governor over his achievements across all sectors, noted that he had been rated high among other candidates based on his track record. This is as Governor Oyetola’s re-election campaign train moves to Ijesa South Federal Constituency. Oba Aromolaran, while speaking in his palace, said: “You are the incumbent governor, but you have proved yourself with your satisfactory performance. You have not disappointed us in any way, and your emergence is not doubtful, especially among my people.”

 

