Jumia hires head for subsidiary

Jumia Nigeria has appointed Mr Damola Giwa to head JumiaPay Nigeria as part of efforts to position the firm as a leader in the ecosystem. Before joining Jumia, Giwa was the group head of Verve Digital and New Business at Interswitch Group, a rival company, with responsibility for Verve digitalization, innovation, and new business strategy across Africa. Also, he led the pan-Africa expansion of Verve as the group head of Verve International Issuing and Acquiring Business. He worked in the digital banking group of Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of the Standard Bank Group as the head of acquiring and head, ebusiness service management.

Giwa led various project management, service management and business operations teams across the retail banking, stock broking and investment banking divisions of the bank. Giwa is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

