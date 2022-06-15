Business

Jumia Nigeria begins 10th anniversary with sales campaign

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, yesterday, announced the start of its anniversary sales campaign, offering millions of consumers in Nigeria exciting offers on a wide range of products. The campaign tagged: “10 Years Together,” which runs from June 14 to July 3, 2022, aims to celebrate consumers for shopping on Jumia over the past decade.

 

Consumers will have the opportunity to get the best deals from a wide selection through its partnership with brands such as Adidas, Xiaomi, Diageo, Oraimo, Nivea, DeFacto, Samsung, Umidigi, Itel and Coca Cola.

 

“We are delighted and humbled by the support from our consumers and vendors over the past decade.

Through their support, we have been able to positively impact the lives of millions of Nigerians and change the way of shopping in Nigeria. We will continue to support our vendors and partners to grow their businesses while offering convenience and affordability to our consumers.

 

Our Anniversary Sales Campaign is an opportunity for us to say thank you to all our consumers for the trust they have placed in the Jumia brand,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria. Commenting on the  partnership with Jumia for the anniversary sale, Adidas’ Head of e-commerce, Nawel Chachi, said: “At Adidas, we are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Jumia through events such as Jumia Anniversary as we continue to bring new and exciting products to Nigerian consumers.

 

Our collaboration with Jumia helps us reach consumers on the full territory and offer a carefully curated selection to the market. Consumers will be at the heart of this exciting partnership and will be able to experience the Adidas brand and its key products. “It’s the fourth year for Xiaomi to collaborate with Jumia on its Anniversary Sales Campaign in Nigeria.

 

Xiaomi together with our amazing partner Jumia has created lots of joyful shopping memories for consumers over the years. With this in mind, we look forward to giving our consumers access to the best deals on innovative Xiaomi smartphones and accessories during the 2022 anniversary sale,” said Xingyu Yang, Sales Manager, Xiaomi, adding that smartphone adoption has played a key role in e-commerce penetration in Nigeria by enabling sellers to engage with consumers over mobile phones.

 

https://newtelegraphng.com

