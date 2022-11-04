Jumia Nigeria reassures consumers with Black Friday campaign

Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has announced the launch of the 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event. The campaign, tagged Beat Sapa, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers.

The campaign, which kicks off today (Friday, November 4, 2022), will run til Sunday, November 27, 2022. Consumers in Nigeria will get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands. This year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas as the Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo and Guinness as Gold sponsors. According to a statement released by the firm, “The Jumia Black Friday campaign is another opportunity tor us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers. with the curent economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop tor their needs at the best prices. “This 9th edition is set to provIde this, and we are happy to have pathered with the biggest household brands and SMEs.

“We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and “Beat Sapa” with Jumia, said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano spalazzi.” The annual commercial event, which was introduced into Nigeria for the first time in Nigeria and in Afnca in 2014 by Jumia, conunues to gain popularity amongst consumers and has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness. “We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday campaign, where our customers can expect the best deals on the quality range of product assortment from the Nivea brand.

“We are aware of the tough economic conditions, which is why at Nivea, we believe in care beyond skin which means being part or the solution. “We want to make sel-IOve and self-care accessible and affordable for all,” said Oladele Adeyole, Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Nigeria Limited. Besides heavily discounted prices, consumers will also get mega deals, which include flash sales on select products and free shipping by brands, daily games, among others.

