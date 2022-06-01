Business

Jumia unveils plans for 10th anniversary

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Foremost e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Jumia Nigeria, has outlined plans for its 10th anniversary scheduled to hold between June 14 and July 3, 2022. In preparation for the programme, the firm recently hosted a vendors’ conference to intimate customers and its vendors with highlights of the event. The highlights, as displayed through a video clip, include plans and strategies for a sales campaign. It informed that the sales would feature deals from top brands like Samsung, Coca Cola, Adidas, Oraimo, Nivea, Diageo, Xiaomi, Itel, Unilever, Nestle, Apple, Anker, Nokia, Pernod Ricard, Reckitt Benckiser, Binatone and TCL, among others. During the presentations, vendors were encouraged to take advantage of the Jumia Express offering to enable free delivery to consumers during the sale. There were also calls to leverage Jumia advertising for more visibility to their stores, Jumia Logistics for convenient delivery across Nigeria and JumiaPay for safe and seamless payments. “This is a special milestone for us all, as it signifies 10 years of e-commerce in Nigeria. Over the past decade, Jumia has partnered with forward-thinking businesses and brands to create an impact across key value chains, providing convenience and better shopping experiences for consumers. “Furthermore, we have created limitless opportunities for SMEs to grow, which has had a positive impact on the economy. We are excited to celebrate 10 years together with our vendors who have made it possible for us to offer the best shopping experience to consumers across Nigeria,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi. According to him, participating vendors will have access to millions of consumers on the Jumia platform to sell their products and grow their business. Commenting, the owner of Bafur Store, Abdul-Hafeez Olayinka, said: “I am excited to be part of the Jumia’s 10thanniversary sale. Both vendors and sellers would benefit from them. I must appreciate Jumia for helping us, SMEs like me grows and reaches more consumers. I started my business on the platform over five years ago from literally nothing to being one of the top phone vendors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

78 firms bid for NNPC pipelines, downstream infrastructure rehabilitation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Seventy-eight companies have submitted virtual bids to rehabilitate critical downstream pipelines, associated depots and terminal infrastructure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through the Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, noted […]
Business

Access Bank names Awe Head, Africa Fintech Foundry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The board and management of Access Bank Plc have announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Awe as the new Head, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF). According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation in the African banking sector.   Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of […]
Business

5G: NCC, NigComSat begin process for early deployment

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the early deployment of the 5th Generation Network (5G) across the country. Signing the documents on Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said Nigeria can’t be left behind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica