Jumia unveils plans for 10th anniversary

Foremost e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Jumia Nigeria, has outlined plans for its 10th anniversary scheduled to hold between June 14 and July 3, 2022. In preparation for the programme, the firm recently hosted a vendors’ conference to intimate customers and its vendors with highlights of the event. The highlights, as displayed through a video clip, include plans and strategies for a sales campaign. It informed that the sales would feature deals from top brands like Samsung, Coca Cola, Adidas, Oraimo, Nivea, Diageo, Xiaomi, Itel, Unilever, Nestle, Apple, Anker, Nokia, Pernod Ricard, Reckitt Benckiser, Binatone and TCL, among others. During the presentations, vendors were encouraged to take advantage of the Jumia Express offering to enable free delivery to consumers during the sale. There were also calls to leverage Jumia advertising for more visibility to their stores, Jumia Logistics for convenient delivery across Nigeria and JumiaPay for safe and seamless payments. “This is a special milestone for us all, as it signifies 10 years of e-commerce in Nigeria. Over the past decade, Jumia has partnered with forward-thinking businesses and brands to create an impact across key value chains, providing convenience and better shopping experiences for consumers. “Furthermore, we have created limitless opportunities for SMEs to grow, which has had a positive impact on the economy. We are excited to celebrate 10 years together with our vendors who have made it possible for us to offer the best shopping experience to consumers across Nigeria,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi. According to him, participating vendors will have access to millions of consumers on the Jumia platform to sell their products and grow their business. Commenting, the owner of Bafur Store, Abdul-Hafeez Olayinka, said: “I am excited to be part of the Jumia’s 10thanniversary sale. Both vendors and sellers would benefit from them. I must appreciate Jumia for helping us, SMEs like me grows and reaches more consumers. I started my business on the platform over five years ago from literally nothing to being one of the top phone vendors.”
Related Articles
78 firms bid for NNPC pipelines, downstream infrastructure rehabilitation
Seventy-eight companies have submitted virtual bids to rehabilitate critical downstream pipelines, associated depots and terminal infrastructure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through the Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, noted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Access Bank names Awe Head, Africa Fintech Foundry
The board and management of Access Bank Plc have announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Awe as the new Head, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF). According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation in the African banking sector. Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
5G: NCC, NigComSat begin process for early deployment
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the early deployment of the 5th Generation Network (5G) across the country. Signing the documents on Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said Nigeria can’t be left behind […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)