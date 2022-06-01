Jumia unveils plans for 10th anniversary

Foremost e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Jumia Nigeria, has outlined plans for its 10th anniversary scheduled to hold between June 14 and July 3, 2022. In preparation for the programme, the firm recently hosted a vendors’ conference to intimate customers and its vendors with highlights of the event. The highlights, as displayed through a video clip, include plans and strategies for a sales campaign. It informed that the sales would feature deals from top brands like Samsung, Coca Cola, Adidas, Oraimo, Nivea, Diageo, Xiaomi, Itel, Unilever, Nestle, Apple, Anker, Nokia, Pernod Ricard, Reckitt Benckiser, Binatone and TCL, among others. During the presentations, vendors were encouraged to take advantage of the Jumia Express offering to enable free delivery to consumers during the sale. There were also calls to leverage Jumia advertising for more visibility to their stores, Jumia Logistics for convenient delivery across Nigeria and JumiaPay for safe and seamless payments. “This is a special milestone for us all, as it signifies 10 years of e-commerce in Nigeria. Over the past decade, Jumia has partnered with forward-thinking businesses and brands to create an impact across key value chains, providing convenience and better shopping experiences for consumers. “Furthermore, we have created limitless opportunities for SMEs to grow, which has had a positive impact on the economy. We are excited to celebrate 10 years together with our vendors who have made it possible for us to offer the best shopping experience to consumers across Nigeria,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi. According to him, participating vendors will have access to millions of consumers on the Jumia platform to sell their products and grow their business. Commenting, the owner of Bafur Store, Abdul-Hafeez Olayinka, said: “I am excited to be part of the Jumia’s 10thanniversary sale. Both vendors and sellers would benefit from them. I must appreciate Jumia for helping us, SMEs like me grows and reaches more consumers. I started my business on the platform over five years ago from literally nothing to being one of the top phone vendors.”

