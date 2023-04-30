Arts & Entertainments

Jumoke Odetola: I Almost Missed My Wedding Because Of Lagos Traffic (Video)

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has expressed excitement for finally arriving at her wedding venue amid heavy Lagos traffic.

The actress who had been on traffic back to back has revealed again that traffic almost made her miss an important event in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page to recount her ordeal, the Yoruba actress shared a video of her wedding ceremony as she was seen jubilating in her wedding dress with excitement.

Captioning the video, she noted how Lagos traffic almost made her miss her wedding but she was able to make it.

She wrote, “The bride is here. Traffic almost made me miss my wedding”.

