June 12: Abiola’s Epetedo declaration centre lies in ruins

It is a famous site where the late Chief MKO Abiola proclaimed himself the president of Nigeria, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. That was on June 11 1994, a day to the one year anniversary of the election. He was arrested and detained for four years until he died in 1998. IFEOMA ONONYE reports that the centre, which activists visit every year to remember Abiola is desolate and in ruins, 27 years after

The saying that lack of maintenance and proper management are Nigeria’s biggest problems when it comes to preserving history and legacy is evident in some places that hold significant values to the nation’s democracy.

27 years after late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale(MKO) Abiola won the June 12 1993 election, the day was declared as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, making it one of the most important dates in the 61-year-old history of Africa’s most populated nation.

But a popular centre at Epetedo, on Lagos Island is highly regarded as the rallying point for democracy in Nigeria, especially as it was the location where Abiola made his declaration as the winner and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the 1993 election.

As a place where activists gather yearly to celebrate the birth of Democracy, one would have been expected that such memorial location, which holds such value would be a well-developed tourist sight for younger generation. Sadly, the place, which served as one of the spots where Abiola was last seen alive is presently in ruins.

Not only is the statue of the Democracy icon sitting on a pile of dirt, the environment is an eyesore to say the least. The centre shares the same compound with a popular Lagos Island club, known as Premier Palace Club.

At the induction of new members of the club, which was established in 1976, the current President of the club, Alhaji Maroofdeen Babatunde Oshodi, told Sunday Telegraph that Premier Palace Club members were the ones that hosted Late Abiola at Epetedo back in 1993.

He explained that the place, which became a rallying point for Nigerian Democracy, had the presence of late Senator Wahab Dosunmu, Mike Adeniji Adele, Dolapo Badru, himself and a few others back then that championed the cause of welcoming Late MKO Abiola to make his declaration after the election.

“This place is the Democracy point which holds an important significance to Nigerian democracy. Myself and late Senator Wahab Dosunmu, Mike Adeniji Adele, Dolapo Badru and many others championed that cause of him declaring himself victorious as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nobody knew he was coming to Epetedo to make the declaration here that day at that time.

If not, we would have been stopped or arrested. On every Democracy Day, activists come here to celebrate it,” he said.

Speaking further on why the place does not look like a place worthy of the sacrifice late Abiola made for Nigeria’s Democracy, Oshodi said that he has spoken severally to local government chairmen, who held offices in the past that the centre was not a place that can just be ignored but his pleas have yielded no action from them.

Although he admitted that the new Island Local Government Chairman stated that he has his own plans to give a facelift to the centre, time would tell if the election campaign promise would be fulfilled.

However, it was pomp and glitz as members of the famous Lagos Island Premier Palace Club, comprising senior citizens of the Island origin inducted 13 new members.

The memorable event was held on October 1 which coincidentally was Nigeria’s 61 years Independence Day celebration. Oshodi noted that the club, having hosted the declaration of MKO Abiola is one of the reasons the club is waxing strong.

