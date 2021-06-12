News

June 12: Afe Babalola advocates drafting of new Constitution similar to 1963

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Legal luminary and Founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has declared that the political situation in Nigeria has necessited a call to draft new constitution like that of 1963 . He added that the state of the nation has shown that the country is not even yet in the embryo in terms of true democracy which began on June 12, 1993. He stated that the leadership style in process had denied the people true democracy, noting that: “Until we have democracy properly so called, the journey which began with the annulment of late Abiola’s election of June 12, 1993 will remain uncompleted.”

Babalola in a statement yesterday titled: ‘June 12, whether Abiola died in vain or not: Time will tell,’ said that to prevent Nigeria from total collapse, it has now become necessary to immediately address the critically important issue of National Conference to draft a peoples’ Federal Constitution similar to 1963 Constitution based on Parliamentary System of Government. He explained that democracy functions on three pillars, namely: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary. “For many months, Nigeria’s Judiciary existed only in name. The courts were paralyzed by a nationwide strike by JUSUN. For the first time, all the courts in the country were shut-down.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Protest as judge returns Ebonyi PDP’s case file for reassignment

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Suspected political thugs, yesterday stormed the premises of Ebonyi State High Court, Abakaliki to protest decision by Justice Vincent Nwanchor to recuse himself from entertaining a suit brought before it by the Chairman of a faction of People’s Democratic Party, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi in the state. Justice Nwanchor had while throwing in the towel as […]
News

Doctors’ strike: Reps leadership to engage Finance Minister next week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Gbajabiamila visits doctors The leadership of the House of Representatives will next week invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed over the industrial action by the Nigerian resident doctors, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed yesterday. According to Gbajabiamila, the meeting would be over how to ensure the execution of the […]
News

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. “The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica