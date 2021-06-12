June 12: Afe Babalola advocates drafting of new Constitution similar to 1963

Legal luminary and Founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has declared that the political situation in Nigeria has necessited a call to draft new constitution like that of 1963 . He added that the state of the nation has shown that the country is not even yet in the embryo in terms of true democracy which began on June 12, 1993. He stated that the leadership style in process had denied the people true democracy, noting that: “Until we have democracy properly so called, the journey which began with the annulment of late Abiola’s election of June 12, 1993 will remain uncompleted.”

Babalola in a statement yesterday titled: ‘June 12, whether Abiola died in vain or not: Time will tell,’ said that to prevent Nigeria from total collapse, it has now become necessary to immediately address the critically important issue of National Conference to draft a peoples’ Federal Constitution similar to 1963 Constitution based on Parliamentary System of Government. He explained that democracy functions on three pillars, namely: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary. “For many months, Nigeria’s Judiciary existed only in name. The courts were paralyzed by a nationwide strike by JUSUN. For the first time, all the courts in the country were shut-down.

