June 12 and 2023 elections

In this analysis, BIYI ADEGOROYE retraces the crises that greeted the annulment of the June 12 elections and makes a projection in respect of the impact it should make on Nigeria’s 2023 elections

Among the many benefits of history is the fact that though it does not give a programme for the future, it can give a fuller understanding of the common humanity and form a prognosis for the future.

In the annals of Nigeria’s political history, the June 12, 1993 presidential election which produced Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) as winner ahead of the National Republican Convention, (NRC), candidate, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, remains a watershed in the nation’s democratic experience.

It was the day Nigerians across all ethnic nationalities and creeds thronged out and voted en mass, for the SDP to trounce the NRC candidate despite the fact that both of them were Muslims, in an election which would have united Nigeria. Even today, 29 years after the historic election and its annulment by the military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, and its attendant crises and protests which brought Nigeria to its knee for over five years, the date has continued to impact on the nation’s polity.

The annulment and the consequent, strikes and demonstrations hurtled scores of Nigerians into exile and civil society groups and members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), across the country became the target of the Abacha government, a number of whom were mulled in state-sponsored terrorism. Numerous notable Nigerians like Alhaja Kudirat Abiola were killed while the likes Chief Abraham Adesanya survived with skin of their teeth.

However, others like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Oladipo Diya and a number of senior journalists were imprisoned over alleged coup against the Abacha government. Abacha’s transition programme produced five political parties which Chief Bola Ige derisively described as “five fingers of a leprous hand,” geared towards producing Abacha as a civilian president.

Months into the exercise, Chief Abiola and General Abacha died within weeks apart, clearing the way for the emergence of General Abdusalami Abubakar who succeeded him as Head of State who commenced a one-year transition to at least civil rule.

June 12 and 1999 poll

Abdusalami revalidated the 1979 Nigerian Constitution and following the announcement his transition programme, the All Nigerians Peoples Party, (ANPP), Alliance for Democracy, (AD) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which birthed the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999 came up.

The conciliatory and pacific elections whose major presidential candidates, Chief Olu Falae and Olusegun Obasanjo were from the South-West, has been described as one election designed to assuage the pains of June 12 to the Yoruba people and reunite Nigeria.

At the subnational level, many prodemocracy activists like Bola Tinubu, Kayode Fayemi rose on the crest of the popularity they garnered during

the agitations to become governors in Lagos, and much later Fayemi in Ekiti State. Other assumed the post of commissioners.

While the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight-year tenure set the stage for the current democratic experience, successive government have taken to the center stage since then until the Buhari government assumed office in 2015.

Since then, Tinubu not only become a kingmaker in Lagos and the South-West, but spread his political tentacles across major parts of the country, having become a national leader of the APC, and a huge influence in the merger of legacy political parties which produced President Buhari in 2015.

Beneficiaries of June 12

The death of their father did not scare Chief Abiola’s children from partisan politics. At the dawn of the Fourth Republic, Hon. Lola Abiola-Edewor, one of his daughters was elected into the House of Representatives, and represented Apapa Federal Constituency. Upon the completion of her term she

was confirmed by the Senate as an Executive Direction of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Company in 2019.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, his children have not taken the backstage when it comes to politics. Kola Abiola is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), while his sister, Hafsat Abiola-Costello is the Director-General of Governor Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation. Though Bello has crashed out the national congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in landmark primaries, Nigerians must be looking forward to a notable performance from Kola Abiola not only in the campaign, but also in the eventual election.

Earlier, in response to popular demands, President Buhari recognised Abiola as winner of the June 12 election and immortalized him by naming the Abuja Stadium, MKO Abiola Stadium, and declared June 12 a national holiday. But has the country learnt anything form it?

A human rights activist and participant in the June 12 struggle and one time member of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, said Nigeria has not learnt anything from the epochal election. “Nigerian politics is still divided along ethnic and regional lines, even as elections are neither credible nor fair.

The party primaries are highly monetized unlike June 12. But today the story has changed as votes are bought and these are not in agreement with democratic values. On the heroes of democracy during the struggle, Sani said Abiola and Kingibe are not the only icons who fought for the actulisation of June 12. “Rather, the media, civil society groups and a section of labour unions fought for this democracy and should be honoured as well.

He said the recognition of Abiola would be incomplete without the government without “formally acknowledging him as a former president and ensuring that his name and photographs adorn government offices throughout the country as a former president.”

On the impact memories of June 12 should have on the 2023 elections, Sani wants the two major political parties to embark on issuebased campaign, blurring the lines of ethnic, religious and social divides. “They must avoid ethnic, religious and money politics which have further polarized the country, rather they should do everything in their power to unite the country, build bridges and promote free and fair elections.

The political parties should consider the South-East in their power structure and avoid marginalising that part of the country.” To Chief Frank Kokori, the then President of NUPENG, one of the groups that face firing lines over the annulment, June 12 has become a crucible of democracy, and should forever define Nigeria’s democratic values.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday telegraph, he said: “Though the sacrifice we made has returned democracy and rule of law to the country, because no one is locked up again at the seams, politicians have squandered dividends of democracy with their corruption and bad leadership.

“Today, those of us who suffered terrible deprivations for democracy are disillusioned due to bad leadership. We need good leaders like pan-Africanists in the form of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Julius Nyerere and Nelson Mandela who fought for their country, not the current self-seeking and self-serving leaders. “It is shameful that in the country we fought for, our children are kidnapped and killed like animals. Life has become almost valueless.

Our children are losing interest in the country and its future and they chose to travel abroad.” On the impact it should have on the elections, he said he hoped to see free, transparent and fair elections especially with the introduction of the bimodal system by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kokori expressed confidence that the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu would make a huge difference if he wins the 2023 election because he was part of the struggle. “Tinubu was in the international wing of the struggle. We met in the United States then and he worked as one of the international soldiers of the struggle. He knows what he is doing and will record remarkable achievements. “Tinubu should spend the twilight of his life to develop Nigeria.

He should assemble a good team after winning the elections and write his name in gold. He has no reason to look for wealth again, because he has it. History will not forgive him if he does otherwise because he must demystify the cabal holding Nigeria to ransom, snatch the country from them and restore it to the path of development,” Kokori said.

