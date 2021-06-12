News

June 12: Buhari regime, a threat to democracy –Onyike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The spokesperson of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) and former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, has stated that the June 12 celebration by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is a sham that means nothing to the administration as far as democratic ethos and norms are concerned. Onyike, in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Enugu yesterday, alleged that the President Buhari’s administration is rather the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

While assessing the democratic journey in the country from 1999 to date, the ADF spokesperson noted that: ‘‘The nation started well from 1999 and one could say that up to 2015 there was no major problem or challenge, and that democracy was on course and that in spite of whatever imperfections experienced, the Nigerian people were happy that they were back to democratic governance after nearly 30 years of military dictatorship. “So our people were getting happy and until the present the president Buhari government came into power in 2015.

That was when we started having problems because many Nigerians never knew that the regime had a different agenda. As far as I’m concerned this regime is not patriotic, the government is not even nationalists and therefore it’s not pursuing the agenda of Nigerian people that gave Buhari the mandate.

“The regime’s real agenda has manifested in the Fulani supremacist agenda, the imposition of the Fulani supremacist agenda by the time he started through his appointments and through the kinds of things he did. People began to suspect that he must have had a hidden agenda because the key appointments like appointment into military positions, service chiefs and other key appointments, he made sure that only the Northern Muslims held sway.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police find 12 bodies dumped on road in Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve people believed to be members of a self-defense group were killed in the western Gulf Coast state of Veracruz and their bodies dumped on a dirt road, local authorities said on Monday. The bodies were found with their feet and hands bound, according to local media citing a police report on the incident […]
News

Philanthropist adopts 3 lions from Imo zoo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As a way of assisting government in conserving wildlife in the country, a philanthropist, Mr Innocent Onwubiko, has formally adopted three lions from the Imo Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, Owerri. Speaking with journalists yestersday in Owerri, shortly after signing a oneyear Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the management of the park, Onwubiko said he […]
News

Zulum hails UAE’s conviction of Boko Haram sponsors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…asks FG to follow up, expand searchlight Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday said he was glad that for the first time in 11 years, there appeared to be headway in tracking some alleged financiers of Boko Haram activities in the North-East part of the country. The insurgency by the Boko Haram sect had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica