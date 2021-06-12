June 12: Buhari regime, a threat to democracy –Onyike

The spokesperson of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) and former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, has stated that the June 12 celebration by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is a sham that means nothing to the administration as far as democratic ethos and norms are concerned. Onyike, in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Enugu yesterday, alleged that the President Buhari’s administration is rather the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

While assessing the democratic journey in the country from 1999 to date, the ADF spokesperson noted that: ‘‘The nation started well from 1999 and one could say that up to 2015 there was no major problem or challenge, and that democracy was on course and that in spite of whatever imperfections experienced, the Nigerian people were happy that they were back to democratic governance after nearly 30 years of military dictatorship. “So our people were getting happy and until the present the president Buhari government came into power in 2015.

That was when we started having problems because many Nigerians never knew that the regime had a different agenda. As far as I’m concerned this regime is not patriotic, the government is not even nationalists and therefore it’s not pursuing the agenda of Nigerian people that gave Buhari the mandate.

“The regime’s real agenda has manifested in the Fulani supremacist agenda, the imposition of the Fulani supremacist agenda by the time he started through his appointments and through the kinds of things he did. People began to suspect that he must have had a hidden agenda because the key appointments like appointment into military positions, service chiefs and other key appointments, he made sure that only the Northern Muslims held sway.

