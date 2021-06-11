June 12: Handle protesters with care, experts tell police

I’m not aware of any plannedprotest – Lagos CP

Security experts have warned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), not to take any protest now or in future with levity so as to avoid the repeat of what happened during the #End- SARS protest. The security experts make the assertion yesterday in separate interviews saying every part of the country is tense now as a result of the security challenges.

They were reacting to the speculation that some youths unhappy with the situation of the country, are planning to stage protests in Lagos State on June 12, the day synonymous with the presumed election victory of the late Chief Moshood Abiola. Mr Ben Okezie, a security experts and a former Crime Editor with the defunct Concord Newspaper said the police will be overwhelmed and if the demonstration is going to be a nationwide protest all security agencies have to be on their toes.

Also, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Donald Iroham on his part said the security situation in the country now is complex and needs to be carefully managed in order to avoid escalating it. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu had denied knowledge of any planned protest taking place in the state tomorrow. Odumosu, who spoke with our correspondent on phone yesterday, said he cannot comment on what he doesn’t know anything about.

