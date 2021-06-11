News

June 12: Handle protesters with care, experts tell police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

I’m not aware of any plannedprotest – Lagos CP

Security experts have warned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), not to take any protest now or in future with levity so as to avoid the repeat of what happened during the #End- SARS protest. The security experts make the assertion yesterday in separate interviews saying every part of the country is tense now as a result of the security challenges.

They were reacting to the speculation that some youths unhappy with the situation of the country, are planning to stage protests in Lagos State on June 12, the day synonymous with the presumed election victory of the late Chief Moshood Abiola. Mr Ben Okezie, a security experts and a former Crime Editor with the defunct Concord Newspaper said the police will be overwhelmed and if the demonstration is going to be a nationwide protest all security agencies have to be on their toes.

Also, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Donald Iroham on his part said the security situation in the country now is complex and needs to be carefully managed in order to avoid escalating it. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu had denied knowledge of any planned protest taking place in the state tomorrow. Odumosu, who spoke with our correspondent on phone yesterday, said he cannot comment on what he doesn’t know anything about.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tiv youths to FG: Compensate victims of army invasion

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The umbrella body of Tiv youths in Benue State known as Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) worldwide at the weekend urged the Federal Government to compensate victims of Shangev-Tiev in Konshisha Local Government Area, who were massacred and who had their property destroyed by military forces over missing soldiers.   President-General of the organisation, Mr. Timothy […]
News

Global terrorism rating enough ground to sack Service Chiefs – Consolidation Group

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Correspondent   Worried by the recent rating of Nigeria as the third most terrorised nation in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), the Consolidation Group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Service Chiefs of their appointments. The Group, which claims to be one of the tendencies in the ruling All Progressives […]
News

Critics of California gov gather enough signatures to force recall election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Organisers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state election officials said Monday, likely triggering just the second such election in state history. “The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible,” said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica