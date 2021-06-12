News

June 12: JEPUN cautions against street protests

A coalition of patriotic Nigerians, Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN), has warned against streets protests to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the June 12 election, stating that the protests could be hijacked and end in violence. Speaking in Lagos on Friday, JEPUIN’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony I. Uranta, said those planning to engage in nationwide protests on Democracy Day, June 12, should be wary that the consequences of street protests might be dire.

Uranta further advised protesters to engage in other forms of civil action that would be less prone to end in violence. June 12, a significant landmark in the political history of Nigeria was declared as Nigeria’s Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020. Uranta, who commended the National Association of Nigerian Students for shelving their planned protest on June 12, also urged other all youths and civil groups nationwide to jettison the idea of street protests that could snowball into violence as past streets protests had shown.

He said “Though the myriads of challenges in the country might seem overwhelming, they are not insurmountable, if all Nigerians would join forces: and, help encourage the Federal Government and security agencies to do the needful.” Uranta, however, urged parents, guardians, traditional rulers, leaders of thought and others to warn their wards against joining in protests on the streets, as it could be detrimental to all.

