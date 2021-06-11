News

June 12: JEPUN cautions against street protests

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

… Commends NAN for shelving planned protest

A premier collective coalition of patriotic Nigerians, Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN), has warned against streets protests to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the June 12 election, stating that the protests could be hijacked and end in violence.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday in a brief interface with journalists, JEPUIN’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony I. Uranta, said those planning to engage in nationwide protests on Democracy Day, June 12, should be wary that the consequences of street protests might be dire.

Uranta further advised protesters to engage in other forms of civil action that would be less prone to end in violence.

June 12, a significant landmark in the political history of Nigeria was declared as Nigeria’s Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

The declaration which came decades after agitations by Nigerians and civil society groups that the day should be set aside to honour late Chief M.K.O Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election that was annulled by then military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd.).

Uranta who commended the National Association of Nigerian Students for shelving their planned protest on June 12, also urged other all youths and civil groups nationwide to jettison the idea of street protests, that could backfire into violence as past streets protests have evidenced.

He said “Though the myriads of challenges in the country might seem overwhelming, they were not insurmountable, if all Nigerians would join forces: and, help encourage the Federal Government and security agencies to do the needful.”

The JEPUIN scribe said that the efforts of prominent Nigeria including leaders in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) who were at the fore front for the fight to democracy would be undermined if youths for whom the fight was for would take to the streets to protest rather than reflect on the day.

“As a member of NADECO/NALINCON, I still have great hopes that the democracy we fought for has come to stay.

“Nigerian youths must begin to think beyond ethnic and religious lines on how to move the nation forward rather than being used by some disgruntled elements to unleash terror on the nation,” he said.

Uranta, however, urged parents, guardians, traditional rulers, leaders of thought and others to warn their wards, domains against joining in protests on the streets, as it could be detrimental to all.

The JEPUIN convener and scribe Uranta acclaimed the courageous investment in sufferings of now demised June 12 agitators like Dr Tunji Braithwaitte, Dr Frederick Fasheun and Commodore Ndubusi Kanu, Mr. Yinka Odumakin among others, noting that their efforts to enshrine democracy, for which they were jailed and pilloried, should not be in vain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DHQ counters army’s claim, says bodies of 11 burnt beyond recognition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that a Captain of the Nigerian Army and 10 of his fighting forces deployed in Konshisha LGA of Benue State, to restore order were killed by suspected “bandits”, with their bodies burnt beyond recognition. The disclosure put a lie to an earlier statement by the Army claiming that the […]
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]
News

Engage Africa on basis of reciprocal respect, Buhari urges Biden

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and shared interest. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated the former US Vice President on his election “at a time of uncertainty and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica