June 12: Kalu advocates youth inclusiveness in politics

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged the political class to uphold the tenets of democracy in their pursuits.

Stressing that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria; Kalu commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for providing dividends of democracy to Nigerians, adding that the current administration has sustained democratic virtues in all ramifications.

The former governor while admonishing Nigerians especially the younger generation to take active part in the political process, cautioned against violence in politics, noting that politics is not a do-or-die affair.

Kalu made these remarks in commemoration of the 2022 Democracy Day.

He said: “I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day.

“It is yet another opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy.

“Nigeria’s founding fathers had laid a solid foundation for civilian rule to thrive in the country.

“The milestone attained in sustaining democratic process in Nigeria is impressive and encouraging.

“The political class must to live up to expectations by embracing democratic virtues in their endeavours.

“The will of the electorate must be respected by ensuring their votes count in elections.

“Politics should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and not an opportunity for self-aggrandizement.

“Politicians must play the game by rules for the country’s democracy to be sustained and for the good of the people.

“Without strict adherence to democratic virtues, we cannot achieve good governance and as such the purpose of democracy will be defeated.

“Nigerians must remain committed to the sustenance of democracy by taking active part in the political process.”

Kalu commended Nigerians for sustaining their support for President Buhari in his efforts to keep Nigeria united, indivisible and prosperous.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...