June 12: Lagos warns youths against repeat of EndSARS

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu yesterday advised against a repeat of the ENDSRARS protest, saying that the ongoing agitation among youths on the social media should not be allowed to degenerate into chaos and public unrest. Speaking when he received members of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter, Dawodu appealed to youths to shun every act of violence and ensure peaceful ambience across the State as the nation celebrates this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.

The commissioner advised the youths to explore and engage the government more by employing legitimate channels to air their grievances. Dawodu noted that the present administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu had prioritised issues affecting youths not only in words but by actions.

He said: “The Ministry of Youth and Social Development has embarked on numerous programmes and executed different projects across the State in this regard. “These include the upgrading of Youth Centres with state of the art facilities across the state ,Year 2021 Interactive Session with Voluntary Youth Organisations and Youth Focused Non- Governmental Organisations and the Ministry in conjunction with UNFPA organised a Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Review and Implementation of Lagos State Youth Policy

