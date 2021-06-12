News

June 12: NADECO calls for return to 1960 constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The National Democracy Coalition (NADECO), yesterday, insisted that Nigeria must return to the 1960 Federal Constitution else the component units will take the legitimate and legal option of self-determination to free themselves from the suffocating enforced cohabitation, where other ethnic nationalities are treated as second or third class citizens In a communique issued by the group and signed by its Secretary, Ayo Opadokun, after a symposium, with the theme: “Federalism: Antidote to National Insecurity” to mark the June 12 anniversary in Lagos, the pro- democracy group described the 1999 Constitution as a fake document, which gives undue advantage to its promoters.

Warning on the dangers of delaying the restructuring of the country to foster true federalism, NADECO said “any delay to prevent the occurrence of national crisis and upheaval in Nigeria with about 200 million citizens would be detrimental to the peace and wellbeing of the West African sub-region.”

The communiqué read in part: “Governance in Nigeria has degenerated to an unbelievable low level that non-state actors through perhaps gross incompetence and or dereliction of duty of the Nigerian state has failed and or refused to protect the lives and properties of most Nigerian, which is the most important duty of any government thus exposing itself as either a failing or failed state not worthy of being considered as a nation state under the United Nations Organization (UNO).”

“NADECO on behalf of most Nigerians is equally disturbed with the seeming total disregard of this administration to fulfill its electoral promise that it would restore the country to federal constitutional governance if voted into office. It has been proven by deliberate actions or inactions

Our Reporters

