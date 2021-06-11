June 12: Nigeria is sliding into totalitarianism – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria has lost the essence of democracy and has slipped into totalitarianism under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party regretted that the cause for which Chief MKO Abiola paid the supreme price, has been debased, desecrated and trampled upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

PDP stated that the APC-led Federal Government has shown its aversion to democracy in the last six years by the party’s “brazen violation of statutory principle of separation of powers, disregard to rule of law, violation of fundamental rights of citizens and erosion of free speech and freedom of expression, as even being witnessed in the ban on Twitter.”

It condemned the attack on peaceful protesters, manipulation of electoral processes, violation of the independence of the electoral commission, abuse of court processes, disobedience to court orders and other violations, witnessed under APC administration.

“Under the APC administration, the essence of democracy has taken flight as the nation degenerates into a painful totalitarianism, where APC leaders now regard other citizens as vassals and slaves in their own country,” PDP stated.

The party advised President Buhari to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration “to reverse his administration’s anti-people policies including violation of human rights, infringement on freedom of expression as evinced in the ban on Twitter, clamp down on innocent protesters, crass nepotism as well as perceived hatred for persons from some sections of the country.

