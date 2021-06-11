News

June 12: Nigeria is sliding into totalitarianism – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria has lost the essence of democracy and has slipped into totalitarianism under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party regretted that the cause for which Chief MKO Abiola paid the supreme price, has been debased, desecrated and trampled upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
PDP stated that the APC-led Federal Government has shown its aversion to democracy in the last six years by the party’s “brazen violation of statutory principle of separation of powers, disregard to rule of law, violation of fundamental rights of citizens and erosion of free speech and freedom of expression, as even being witnessed in the ban on Twitter.”
It condemned the attack on peaceful protesters, manipulation of electoral processes, violation of the independence of the electoral commission, abuse of court processes, disobedience to court orders and other violations, witnessed under APC administration.
“Under the APC administration, the essence of democracy has taken flight as the nation degenerates into a painful totalitarianism, where APC leaders now regard other citizens as vassals and slaves in their own country,” PDP stated.
The party advised President Buhari to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration “to reverse his administration’s anti-people policies including violation of human rights, infringement on freedom of expression as evinced in the ban on Twitter, clamp down on innocent protesters, crass nepotism as well as perceived hatred for persons from some sections of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue PDP lauds gov’s ban on open grazing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday expressed optimism that Nigerians would witness great improvement in security across the nation following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country.   The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) yesterday rose from […]
News

Akeredolu fires Attorney-General, appoints rights activist

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Assembly for confirmation. Titiloye who was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association, NBA, Akure Branch, is a human right activist and a social critic in the state   . The statement read “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet. “Following this, he has appointed frontlinehumanrights lawyer, Sir Charles […]
News Top Stories

APC accuses governor of sponsoring banditry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking a North-West governor to banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone. Mr. Yekini Nabena, Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC gave the charge in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Nabena, who did not name the governor, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica