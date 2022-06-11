June 12: Nothing has changed after 29 years–Adebanjo

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that nothing has changed in Nigeria 29 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O Abiola. Adebanjo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview stated that Nigeria is still in search of democracy despite being under civilian rule.

The elder statesman stressed that Nigeria might not develop until she changes the current constitution, which he said was foisted on it by the military. “We need to change our current constitution. Any election conducted under this fraudulent constitution is an exercise in futility. “What have we gained after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election? The election Ied us to another military rule and they imposed the 1999 constitution on us.

“It is either we go back to our independent constitution or we sit down to discuss if we still want to be together. If we don’t want to be together we should know,” he said. Adebanjo noted that the current constitution is against the southern region, while agreeing that the June 12, 1993 presidential election was a watershed in the country.

