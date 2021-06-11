News

June 12: Osun govt warns against protest

Posted on

…military, others commence show of force

Osun State Government has warned hoodlums planning to cause trouble in the name of celebrating June 12 to desist or risk being punished by the law. The Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, yesterday said those planning to stage protest should be mindful of some hoodlums who may want to hijack the protest and use it to perpetrate evil. According to Ige, the state government is award and respect the freedom of movement and expression as guaranteed by the constitution, but turning protest to problem would be resisted by the security operatives. Asked why there was heavy presence of security in the state, she stated that the military and paramilitary action is a show of strength. She said: “We are just trying to make sure we do everything possible to secure the lives of the citizens of the state and also to warn hoodlums planning trouble. The situation in the country is tensed. We should just go about our business without fear.”

Our Reporters

