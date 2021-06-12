June 12: Our commitment to progressive reforms, electoral promises unwavering, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the commitment of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to ensuring progressive reforms, including electoral reform and fulfilling of its promises to Nigeria. The party stated these in its message felicitating with President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and the APC family on the historic occasion of the 2021 Democracy Day, which coincides with the sixth anniversary of Buhari’s administration and the 22nd years of continuous democratic governance in Nigeria.

‘‘As Nigerians mark the 2021 Democracy Day, it is important to note that Africa’s most populous country remains the largest economy on the continent under the leadership of President Buhari, with a GDP of $514 billion as published in the latest World Bank report and this is inspite of lower oil production caused by the negative impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the global economy,’’ said the party. It further stated that: ‘‘The proactive and successful implementation of the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) has not only stimulated the economy and prevented business collapse amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, it has also created jobs through support to labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture, public works and extending credit to Small and Medium scale Enterprises.

‘‘We join all Nigerians and true democrats in expressing gratitude to President Buhari for his display of political will in the posthumous honour to Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election who paid the ultimate price in the struggle to actualise his unjustifiably annulled mandate. ‘‘The APC leadership and millions of our members and supporters will continue to recognise and appreciate the sacrifice made by many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation which contributed in the decision to officially recognise June 12 as our Democracy Day.’’

The APC notes that no government in the country’s history has systematically taken steps to create jobs and alleviate poverty like the President Buhari-led administation. Alongside the various components of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) like the N-Power with an approved intake of 1, 000, 000 and the Homegrown School Feeding Programme, 774, 000 young Nigerians have been gainfully employed under the Special Public Works (SPW) programme targeted at poor and low-skilled youths. ‘‘The security challenge faced by the country for over a decade is being successfully brought under control. The insurgency in the North East has virtually been put down, with the security forces conducting clearance operations. Kidnapping, banditry, clashes between farmers and animal rearers and the emergent agitations by separatists in the South East and South West, are being contained.

‘‘The destruction of public facilities including the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), several Police stations and correctional centres have been curtailed. Many of the criminals engaged in the subversive activities have been neutralised, apprehended and will face the full weight of the law. Under the APC administration, our armed forces are now better equipped with new advanced platforms, which have enhanced their capability to fight terrorists, insurgents and other criminals. They are taking the battle to their hideouts. Currently, no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram; as the hideouts of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are being cleared with the miscreants suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis.

Like this: Like Loading...