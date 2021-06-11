News

June 12 protest : FCTA holds emergency meeting, beefs up security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said it has beefed up security in and around the nation’s capital to forestall breeches of public peace, following the insistence by civil society organisations that the proposed June 12 protest must be held.
New Telegraph learnt that the FCTA Security Committee had to meet, due to the gathering apprehension and tension over the planned protest.
Arising from the security meeting, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that residents commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration without hitches.
Adesola said: “Security agencies have marshalled various strategies that will be deployed during this period. So, one thing I can tell the residents is to be assured of their safety in the city during the period and beyond.”
He thereafter called on residents to go about their normal, lawful activities.
“Residents of FCT are very peace loving. So, collectively, we are committed to a peaceful June 12 celebration. In this regard, our security agencies are catching on to this commitment and they have assured us that no stone will be left unturned in protecting the lives and properties of residents,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: DSS parades alleged crime syndicate boss, Prince Mohammed Momoh

Posted on Author Reporter

  Department of State Services (DSS) has paraded an alleged head of a crime syndicate, Prince Mohammed Momoh, who specializes in using the names of the top government functionaries to dupe people. More detials shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE […]
News

By-elections: INEC parley parties on new date

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with Chairmen and Secretaries of the 18 registered political parties on new date for the suspended by-elections earlier fixed for October 31. The acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, who presided over the meeting, explained to the party leaders that the elections were suspended due […]
News

Ikpeazu summons ASUP, others’ leadership over polytechnics’ 30-month unpaid salary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Worriedbyseeming intractable wage challenge of the state’s polytechnic in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday directed convocation of a 3-day summit with a view to finding lasting solution to unpaid salaries and other issues plaguing the institution.   The institutions union leaders had threatened to take the state government to the Human Rights Commission over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica