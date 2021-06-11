June 12 protest : FCTA holds emergency meeting, beefs up security

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said it has beefed up security in and around the nation’s capital to forestall breeches of public peace, following the insistence by civil society organisations that the proposed June 12 protest must be held.

New Telegraph learnt that the FCTA Security Committee had to meet, due to the gathering apprehension and tension over the planned protest.

Arising from the security meeting, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that residents commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration without hitches.

Adesola said: “Security agencies have marshalled various strategies that will be deployed during this period. So, one thing I can tell the residents is to be assured of their safety in the city during the period and beyond.”

He thereafter called on residents to go about their normal, lawful activities.

“Residents of FCT are very peace loving. So, collectively, we are committed to a peaceful June 12 celebration. In this regard, our security agencies are catching on to this commitment and they have assured us that no stone will be left unturned in protecting the lives and properties of residents,” he said.

