June 12 Protest: We won’t join anarchists to destroy Nigeria –NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Friday urged students and Nigerian youths to boycott the planned June 12 protest, tagged #Buharimustgo, describing those behind the protest as “anarchists” who are hell bent on destroying Nigeria. There is apprehension across the country as some individuals have threatened shut down the nation with the planned protest. But, NANS described the planned protest as a move to rubbish the sacrifices of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s democracy who fought to entrenched the democracy the country is now enjoying.

The students’ umbrella body in a press conference addressed by the Chairman of the State chapter of NANS, Damilola Simeon in Abeokuta, alleged that, the protest is being sponsored by some people who want to plunge Nigeria into crisis. Simeon said, with June 12, “We must continue to appreciate the efforts of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s democracy, especially late MKO Abiola, the father of Nigeria’s modern democracy, who fought and even laid down his life for Nigerians to have the democracy we are now all enjoying.” According to him, June 12 carries heavy symbolism for a country that is known for more years of military rule than democracy. He said, “Going by this, we want to say that we are not in support of any planned protest on June 12. “We want to state unequivocally, that we will not be part of any protest or ploy by anybody or group of individuals to disrupt the relative peace Nigerians are enjoying, neither would we join any protest which aim is to cause the disintegration of Nigeria. “As much as we are against the Federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration and its refusal to finding lasting solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the country, we will not join in any protest or move that will further put Nigeria into destruction.

