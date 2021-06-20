News

June 12: Unity of purpose, open mindedness panacea to agitations –Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has emphasized the need for members of the political class and non-state actors to practice the June 12 1993 ethos where sectional, sectarian and partisan interests were set aside in the overall interest of the country.

He said such a unity of purpose and positive disposition to the wellbeing of the country were needed in dealing with current agitation for secession. Also, he said there is hardly any doubt that there were calculated plans by some external forces in collaboration with domestic conspirators to dismember Nigeria and cause untold humanitarian crisis.

 

The Governor explained that the rising tide of agitations for secession in some parts of the country can be curtailed when leaders are challenged to promote issues that unite the nation through fairness, equity, and justice rather than issues of division.

 

Dr Fayemi stated this in Ado- Ekiti on Friday at a colloquium held in commemoration of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election with the theme: “June12: Securing the Freedom of Democracy”

 

The colloquium which was chaired by the National Chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group, Hon Wale Osun, had veteran journalist, Dare Babrinsa, a member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Lateef Akanle and Chairperson, Ado Local Government Area, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi as panelists.

 

The Governor, who reminisced on the struggles of some political class for the reign of democracy in the country, noted that the June 12 elections revealed the strength of the nation’s diversity as it betrays the theoretical postulations about ethno religious influence on electoral outcomes in the country.

 

Drawing lessons from the June, 12 1993 elections, he said; “For me the most striking lessons is that unity of purpose, open mindedness are needed for our country to escape the relentless efforts of some elements to subvert our country’s corporate existence.

 

“The security challenges that confront us today is a direct threat to the future of our country because of the disunity among Nigeria elite on how to confront what is clearly a threat to their survival.

 

“Toxic mentoring that glorifies criminality, exacerbates hatred and divides our people should be scrupulously avoided. Nigeria was at such a precipice in 1993 after the exit of Gen Gbadamosi Babangida but it was at this moment that conscientious leaders came together under the National Democratic Coalition and other various organisations to provide a national direction and a pathway to democracy.

 

The political class elite of the time intentionally involved to curtail the rhetoric of internal issues and to avoid distraction of subverting elements

