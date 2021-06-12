June 12: We can’t forget Aregbesola’s efforts to immortalise MKO, Kudirat –Hafsat Abiola

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the winner of June 12 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Olawale Abiola has said that her family would never forget the roles played by Nigeria’s current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in ensuring that honour came the way of her father. Hafsat said that long before President Muhammadu Buhari got into power as Nigerian President, Aregbesola, who was then the governor of Osun, South-West Nigeria had embarked on what she described as a one-man campaign, which pressed for the recognition of Abiola as the winner of that election and indeed to be recognized as a former President.

Speaking from Brussels, Belgium, during a virtual colloquium tagged: Africa: Interrogating the Leadership Question organized by Proumou Media Consulting, the Harvard-trained Economist said Aregbesola raised the issues with the then President Goodluck Jonathan who however expressed fears that there might be backlash if he recognized Abiola. Abiola died on July 7, 1998 after years of incarceration sequel to the annulment of his electoral mandate in 1993. She said at the colloquium, “There was a story that one of my siblings told me. You know that recently President Muhammadu Buhari honoured MKO but Ogbeni Aregbesola had been working on it. He had a oneman campaign on this issue for a very long time. And well before President Buhari was President, when we had President Jonathan, Ogbeni also approached Jonathan to make an appeal that MKO be honoured.

“I cannot remember which of my siblings told me this, but the sibling told me that they sat with President Jonathan and President Jonathan asked: “what do you think should be done and how do you think it should be done?” And Ogbeni offered his thoughts and President Jonathan said do you think it is possible because he had some concerns about backlash. So, it was not something that was carried out eventually.” In 2018, President Buhari at a public ceremony honoured the late business mogul declaring that henceforth, the country’s Democracy Day would shift from the previous May 29 to June 12 in honour of the late politician.

