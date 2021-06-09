News

June 12: Yoruba Diaspora group holds rally in 174 countries

Apex Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), yesterday said the organisation will hold an international rally across the six continents to sensitise the world on the clamour for the liberation of the Yoruba race. YOV in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe, said all arrangements had been concluded on the rally slated to hold on June 12 across 174 countries of the world, including European Union, Asia, South American, North American Australia and African Union.

Giving reasons for the rally, the YOV publicity scribe said there was no time other than now for the organisation to support the clamour for the secession of Yoruba from Nigeria, adding that Yoruba in the Diaspora were daily worried with the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. She said: “June 12 has always been an historic day the annals of Nigeria. It symbolises total freedom from military rule.

It connotes liberation from military jingoism and nothing more. So, we are holding the rally to lend our voices to the growing calls and clamour for a Yoruba nation.” YOV flayed the Federal Government, saying that the present administration had failed to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, pointing out that the massacre in Igangan town had been pre-determined by evil forces.

She noted also that information at YOV’s disposal revealed that those that perpetrated the massacre were military men in civilian attires, adding that the attack was wellcoordinated without any trace. “You begin to wonder about the level of the killings. The videos spreading online showed gory incidents and pictures of how innocent people were killed and massacred in the most gruesome manner. Cars and houses were razed; however, the police have yet to unravel those behind the incident and several others that have made the South- West region volatile for residents.”

