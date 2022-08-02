Jungle Justice: Bauchi CP orders investigation into killing of 22-year-oldman

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered a thorough investigation into the act of jungle justice meted out on 22- year old Ambima John by some irate youths in Yelwa, Bauchi.

The police boss said, “On 27/07/2022 at about 2100hrs intel was received from an anonymous person that one Ambima John, male, aged 22yrs of Doka, a notorious motorcycle snatching kingpin, was beaten to coma by an irate mob for attempting to rob a motorcycle.

“The scene was visited by patrol team Yelwa and evacuated the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment, later certified him dead by a medical Doctor.”

While reacting to the incident, Sanda frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the police for proper investigation and prosecution, mobbed the suspect arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle to death without any recourse to the law.

He described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing the country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that the command under his stewardship will not tolerate or allow some recalcitrant in the society to take the laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for any alleged crime in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.

He further warned that nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner and that it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency, adding that suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the police or any law enforcement agency saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such.

