Jungle Justice: Mobs lynch 2 herders in Kaduna, 2 PoS robbers in Lagos

At least two herders have been killed by a mob in Kaduna State on the suspicion that they were part of those aiding and abetting banditry in the state.

This is also as the police in Lagos State, yesterday, said that a mob carried out jungle justice on two men, who allegedly robbed a Point of Sales (PoS) attendant at the Igando area of the state

The herders were said to have been seized from security operatives fighting banditry in the Birnin-Gwari area of the state. Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area has been one of the terrorised council areas since insecurity gained ground in the general area.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i has condemned the killing, saying: “Security agencies reported that the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry. “The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.”

Rufai expressed deep concern at the violent actions of the mob and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings, reiterating “the place of lawful methods as the only acceptable option in confronting any suspicions of criminality.” The governor therefore appealed to families of the victims to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations towards fishing out the perpetrators.

He also directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the military, police and DSS to contact the victims’ families for further engagements toward averting reprisal attacks. “The governor cautioned against further actions of selfhelp, and warned against dangerous stereotyping, labeling and similar lawless dispositions capable of stirring up violence. He renewed appeals for consistent recourse to constituted agencies.”

The state government has also warned commentators in some parts of the state suffering from the insecurity not to “complicate the security situation with insensitive public commentaries.” Governor El-Rufai his who spoke through Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the “Government of Kaduna State is not against commentaries on security challenges, the government’s position remains that individuals and groups with useful information should liaise with security agencies, rather than expose citizens to extreme danger through supposed advocacy.”

Meanwhile, in Lagos, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Independence Day, stressing that the mob set the victims ablaze and burnt them beyond recognition. “Police arrived at the scene, but the mob had fled. Investigation has commenced,” he said.

The image maker, however, frowned at the action of the mob, wondering how to put a stop to the archaic and criminal practice. Hundeyin said jungle justice is a criminal case in Nigeria, calling on members of the public to stop the crime.

He said rather, they should hand over the suspect to the police for prosecution. Meanwhile, the spokesperson has commended crime reporters for doing fantastic job in reporting the arrest of criminals in Lagos State.

He, however, urged judiciary correspondents to do more, to update Nigerians on the progress of prosecution of criminal cases in various courts in Lagos. “This would halt the fallacy that, police were collecting money and releasing suspects,” he said

