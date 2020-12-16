Junior Ajayi ruled out for three months

Former Flying Eagles and Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi is set to miss three months of action with an ankle injury, the club has confirmed.

Ajayi picked up the injury in Ahly’s CAF Champions League final clash against rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium last month.

“[Junior] Ajayi will be absent for a long period of time that could extend to three months, due to the injury,” the club’s director of football Abdel-Hafiz told Al Ahly’s channel.

The former Nigeria youth international was suspected to have ruptured his Achilles tendon but Abdel-Hafiz confirmed that it’s an ankle injury, saying: “Ajayi’s injury is not related to his Achilles tendon, but to the ankle.

The 24-year-old will now miss up to 12 weeks of action, including games against Zamalek, Wadi Degla, Entag El-Harby, and Ittihad of Alexandria

Ajayi was part of Al Ahly’s squad that won the treble last season after starting in the CAF Champions League final against Zamalek while also featuring in most Egyptian Premier League games.

Like this: Like Loading...