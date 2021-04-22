Junk food could harm young persons’ skeletal devt

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have found that eating junk food may harm young children’s skeletal development. A new study led by Efrat Monsonego- Ornan and Janna Zaretsky, both from the Department of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition at the university’s Faculty of Agriculture, showed that ultra-processed foods can cause reduced bone quality, which is especially harmful for young children in their developing years.

The findings, based on a study of rodents, is published in the journal ‘Bone Research’. The study is the first to analyse the link between junk food and skeletal development. U l t r a – p r o c e s s e d foods – foods that have been changed from their natural state through several phases of processing and that often contain added sugar, fat, salt, or artificial preservatives – have contributed to adverse health effects in consumers worldwide, including increased obesity.

These foods are attractive for their accessibility and low prices. Children especially like junk food,with 70 per cent of their caloric consumption coming from ultraprocessed foods on average, according to the Hebrew University. The study followed lab rodents whose skeletons were in the “post-embryonic stages of growth.” Those who were fed ultra-processed foods rich in fat and sugar suffered adverse effects in terms of their skeletal development, such as growth retardation, reported ‘The Times Of Isreal’.

