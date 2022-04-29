Jurgen Klopp signs fresh Liverpool deal

Liverpool coach has signed a fresh deal that will see him stay at Anfield till 2026, www.234sportsng. com reports. The German tactician put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, with assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz signing for the same period. The New deal ended speculation about his long term future as he is convinced that the deal is right for Liverpool. “I’m in love with and I feel fine,” he said, referencing the Beatles song which has become part of the Kop’s repertoire in tribute to their coach. He pointed to the freshness of Liverpool as a club like energy to keep going “There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me,” said Klopp. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.
Related Articles
Lanreleke Sports Academy picks five players on three years scholarship
The train of Lanreleke Sports Academy U-13 recruitment rode into the ancient City of Benin on Wednesday, August 25, in full capacity with the presence of former Real Madrid and Super Eagles’ forward, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of others. Mutiu “Headmaster” Adepoju while addressing the young athletes of various sports accentuated discipline, dedication, and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON: Gbajabiamila congratulates Super Eagles, as Wase charges them to win trophy
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt during their first Group D match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday in Cameroon. Gbajabiamila was elated that the Super Eagles put up a superlative […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF, Ahmed Fresh under fire
…over federation’s dormant technical committee The Nigeria Football Federation and the chairman of the board’s technical committee are under fire over the redundancy of the members of the sensitive committee. On Monday during a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former international and a member of the NFF technical committee, Mutiu Adepoju, revealed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)