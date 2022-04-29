Sports

Jurgen Klopp signs fresh Liverpool deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Liverpool coach has signed a fresh deal that will see him stay at Anfield till 2026, www.234sportsng. com reports. The German tactician put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, with assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz signing for the same period. The New deal ended speculation about his long term future as he is convinced that the deal is right for Liverpool. “I’m in love with and I feel fine,” he said, referencing the Beatles song which has become part of the Kop’s repertoire in tribute to their coach. He pointed to the freshness of Liverpool as a club like energy to keep going “There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me,” said Klopp. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Lanreleke Sports Academy picks five players on three years scholarship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The train of Lanreleke Sports Academy U-13 recruitment rode into the ancient City of Benin on Wednesday, August 25, in full capacity with the presence of former Real Madrid and Super Eagles’ forward, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of others. Mutiu “Headmaster” Adepoju while addressing the young athletes of various sports accentuated discipline, dedication, and […]
Sports

AFCON: Gbajabiamila congratulates Super Eagles, as Wase charges them to win trophy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt during their first Group D match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday in Cameroon.   Gbajabiamila was elated that the Super Eagles put up a superlative […]
Sports

NFF, Ahmed Fresh under fire

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…over federation’s dormant technical committee   The Nigeria Football Federation and the chairman of the board’s technical committee are under fire over the redundancy of the members of the sensitive committee.   On Monday during a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former international and a member of the NFF technical committee, Mutiu Adepoju, revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica