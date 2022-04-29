Jurgen Klopp signs fresh Liverpool deal

Liverpool coach has signed a fresh deal that will see him stay at Anfield till 2026, www.234sportsng. com reports. The German tactician put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, with assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz signing for the same period. The New deal ended speculation about his long term future as he is convinced that the deal is right for Liverpool. “I’m in love with and I feel fine,” he said, referencing the Beatles song which has become part of the Kop’s repertoire in tribute to their coach. He pointed to the freshness of Liverpool as a club like energy to keep going “There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me,” said Klopp. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.

