‘Just 81 days in detention, my girlfriend now has a new boyfriend’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Twitter user, Shola has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how his girlfriend dumped him after he was detained for 81 days. “Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient”, Shola wrote. The twitter user who is prominent on the platform particularly after being arrested by the DSS for impersonation of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan after creating a parody account with the former president’s name was kept in captivity until social media users started a campaign for his release which was secured recently.

He has since expressed his surprise at how the lady who he was having an affair with before the incident happened has gone on to date another man before his release. Speaking on his crime and how he felt over his detention, he wrote; “I just wanna say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the #FreeShola movement.

Arts & Entertainments

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child. The rapper posted three images on Instagram, one featuring the caption “#Preggers” and another reading: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.” The father is Kenneth Petty, who Minaj married in 2019. “I didn’t think it would […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Every man in the house wants me – Erica

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Big Brother Naija season 5 most talked-about housemate, Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim has claimed that all the men in the Big Brother house want to have an intimate relationship with her.   The 26-year-old actress and commercial model from London said this during a discussion with her love interest Kiddwaya on Friday.   She mentioned that […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jacob in the Bible is the number one ‘Yahoo boy’ – Nigerian prophet

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A white garment Nigerian prophet identified as Abiodun has sparked an outrage on social media after he said Jacob in the Bible is the number one Yahoo boy and 419 kingpin. He made the statement in a new video which has since going viral on social media. The cleric stated that Jacob performed all kinds […]

