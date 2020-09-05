‘Just 81 days in detention, my girlfriend now has a new boyfriend’

A Twitter user, Shola has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how his girlfriend dumped him after he was detained for 81 days. “Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient”, Shola wrote. The twitter user who is prominent on the platform particularly after being arrested by the DSS for impersonation of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan after creating a parody account with the former president’s name was kept in captivity until social media users started a campaign for his release which was secured recently.

He has since expressed his surprise at how the lady who he was having an affair with before the incident happened has gone on to date another man before his release. Speaking on his crime and how he felt over his detention, he wrote; “I just wanna say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the #FreeShola movement.

