Just before the hammer fell on SARS

The nationwide EndSARSNow protest by Nigerians hit the streets of Abuja at the weekend as activists and celebrities stormed Police Force Headquarters. CALEB ONWE reports

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was said to have been founded in 1992 by a former Police Commissioner, Simeon Midenda, as a unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Today, it is not only faced with integrity crisis, but battling with a badly battered image.

A security formation that was created as a tactical operation arm with a mandate to burst tough crimes, has become a synonym for brutality and violence against innocent citizens. For some years now, activists, especially human rights campaigners, have criticized the operational methods of SARS but the current mass protest has been described by several analysts as the last straw that may break the camel’s back.

If the protests are not handled well, it might completely shatter the near zero confidence which citizens have on the Nigeria Police Force. Inside Abuja gathered that the resurgence of the protest in the Federal Capital Territory and many other major cities across the country, was instigated by some online videos that showed SARS operatives unleashing brutality and violence against unarmed citizens.

The protesters, who occupied one of the major exit routes from the Force Headquarters, Abuja , condemned police brutality and its consequential extra-judicial killings.

Many Nigerian celebrities, human rights activists, including the Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2019 General Elections, Omoyele Sowore, took part in the protest. The Co-Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement Aisha Yesufu and Deji Adeyanju were among notable people that took part in the rally.

The activists accused government and Police authorities of playing the Ostrich with issues of concern which Nigerians have been raising about the operations of SARS. The activists said that government had made several promises in the past to reform SARS but that all such promises turned out to be mere sedations to calm frayed nerves of Nigerians.

Speaking during the protest, Omoyele Sowore, demanded immediate disbandment of the police unit, arguing that the SARS operatives have refused to be reformed and have been consistently killing innocent Nigerian youths for very flimsy excuses.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to listen to the cries of Nigerians and take immediate steps to address the menace by not just issuing statement but taking decisive actions to change the system. “A notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force created in 1992, has been engaging in systematic violation of human rights.

“We are asking Police to scrap it because they claim they have banned them several times but in the real sense, they have never been banned,” Sowore said. Another human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, said it had become necessary for the Inspector General of Police to fully disband the unit because SARS is giving the Nigeria Police a bad name through its activities.

“Nigerians have been killed daily by SARS operatives. They are everywhere, harassing, violating peoples rights and subjecting them to all forms of degrading treatments. Nigerians cannot continue to sit and watch; we must get involved and try to salvage our country and that is the reason why we are here,” said Adeyanju. The occupation of the Force Headquarters by the demonstrators was said to have irritated the police authorities.

However, the Police didn’t apply maximum force to disperse the crowd for fear that that might worsen the situation. The Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who came out to address the demonstrators, assured them that Inspector General of Police was concerned about the outcry of Nigerians. Mba explained that measures were already being put in place to address the concerns of the people.

“The Inspector General of Police has heard your voices very clearly even before this protest began and that was why certain intervention were made over the weekend. As at the time those interventions were made, we had no idea that you people were planning to come out to the streets. Yet the IG acted proactively.

“He dished our certain instructions that SARS operatives and other members of the tactical teams are not allowed to be on the road. He made it clear that no Police officer will be allowed to come out on the road patrolling the streets or conducting stop and search in mufti. He made it very clear that no Police officer is allowed to unlawfully and indiscriminately check the phones, computers and other smart devices of Nigerians.

“He went on to make it very clear that not only will these policemen be arrested but will be publicly paraded and prosecuted if found guilty. Even the Commissioners of Police in the states where those incidents happened would be vicariously held responsible,” said Mba.

One of the demonstrators, a middle-aged man, who identified himself as Crowther Bisi, recounted his ordeal in the hands of SARS operatives. Bisi said: “I am an upcoming musician and live at Gwarimpa Estate in Abuja.

On one of the days I had a very stressful day after my long hours of rehearsals at a studio around Kado Estate, I left around 10pm and headed home. Just at the entrance of Gwarimpa, my car was flagged down by some gun wielding and roughly dressed men. “Initially I was terrified but because it was not in a lonely place, I quickly summoned courage to pull over.

One of them approached me holding a gun and with his fingers stuck on the trigger. He demanded for my identity, which I willingly disclosed with evidence. “The next thing I heard was that I should open my car’s booth and that I also willingly did. He took my laptop and asked me to put it on. When I asked him why, he rudely called me a Yahoo boy and took it and dropped inside their unmarked vehicle.

“Like a joke, he seized my laptop and said I must go with them to their office. That initially sounded like a joke to me. When a second officer approached and got involved in interrogating me, it was then, I realized they had a game plan.

The second officer pointedly told me that if I am taken to their office, that I may not come back alive. At this point now, they had also seized my phones. I was so terrified hearing that I may not come out alive, if I am taken to their office. “I was actually detained there till 1.00am the following day. One of the officers who claimed to be their head, called me aside and told me to go and settle them with N50,000 and get back my laptop and phones. ”

I didn’t have any cash on me but because I was already exhausted in energy and did not want to take any risk of following them to any place they called their office, having heard about the atrocities they commit with impunity, I had to resolve not to be bent on claiming my rights. I negotiated with them, took them to the nearest ATM and withdrew N30,000, which I gave them and got my personal belongings around 1:20am”.

Similar ugly tales have been shared across social media platforms in recent days, attesting to the lawlessness and criminal intimidation of the operatives of SARS.

Inside Abuja Abuja further gathered that those who have been defying all odds to participate in the ongoing campaign against the criminal activities of SARS have vowed to continue until government takes appropriate actions. The ongoing nationwide protests have mounted pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari who assured that his administration would investigate the squad.

He tweeted through his officialTwitterhandle that: “Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

Just as it had done several times in the past, the Inspector General of Police said he had banned SARS from conducting stop-and-search operations in plain clothes. He also added that SARS operatives had been outlawed at checkpoints.

“Any police personnel that, henceforth, abuses his or her powers in a manner that degrades, endangers or threatens the life and other fundamental rights of the citizens shall be promptly arrested,” IGP Adamu said.

The multitude of angry Nigerians believe that the only way out is for the police authorities to walk the talk and match words with appropriate actions. On Sunday, the IGP announced the disbandment of SARS across the country.

