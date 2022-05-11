Sports

Just how bad has Ndidi’s injury cost his teams

Nigeria will not be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing in the continental playoffs. Leicester City will not be playing in Europe next season after it emerged they can’t finish higher than eighth in the Premier League.

 

These two incidents may seem unrelated but there’s a common denominator to them – Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian midfielder was injured earlier in March and as a result couldn’t feature in the CAF playoffs, the final stage of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

 

As Nigeria fell to Ghana, the key man mentioned widely that Nigeria lacked was Ndidi. A knee injury picked on March 17 in Leicester City’s Conference League game against Rennes meant the team had to make do without one of their best players for the remainder of the season. It was expected to bite, and it has.

 

As far as European football is concerned, it is done for Leicester City and they have nothing more to lose, and for Nigeria fans, the World Cup is an affair they will only follow on TV.

 

For Leicester, it is a tough road towards their final four matches of the season. They are already shattered and based on the season’s performance, a number of stars may leave in search of Champions League football.

 

There’s however very little chance that Ndidi will walk out, though he remains a player any top team would want to have after a fine spell so far in the Premier League. Ndidi’s absence hurt so badly that after the loss to AS Roma in the Europa Conference League, Brendan Rodgers admitted they missed the solidity in midfield that only Ndidi can offer.

 

He has been unavailable for selection for 12 straight matches and Leicester City’s season has gone from one of hope to implosion. “We clearly lack physicality. The courage is there for the players, but clearly, within the team, especially with Wilf (Ndidi) missing, we do not have the physicality in the team. That has been a problem for us all season. We have tried man marking, we have tried zonal marking but it is too easy to score,” the manager admitted.

 

So how does Brendan Rodgers shape up for next season? The good thing is that he is expected to keep some of his star players, Ndidi is in there without question. Nigerians Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho are not expected to attract offers from outside and that should offer comfort. Jamie Vardy is at the twilight of his career but he is the symbol of stability at the club, alongside Kasper Schmeichel. These two are expected to galvanize the team together.

 

There may be a problem though with Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison. All these attracted interest from within the Premier League and beyond at the start of this season. Unlike back then, now Leicester City do not have European football to look forward to and it will be curious to see if these three stick with the club, especially with the 2022 World Cup approaching.

 

Reporter

