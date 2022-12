JUST IN: 10 dead, including five children, in French fire

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect was arrested in the Ijebu – Ode area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta, yesterday. […]

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Friday formally declared his intention to run for the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister, who made a public declaration in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country was informed by his conviction of providing a […]

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. At 06:30 (05:30 GMT), French police released a statement saying that a “sizeable fire” broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in Vaulx-en-Velin, reports the BBC. As well as giving the number of dead, they said four people were in a critical condition and 10 others had reported minor injuries. They said 170 firefighters were sent to the scene at 03:25 (02:25 GMT) and had extinguished the fire.

