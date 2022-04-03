Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 10 killed by suspect Fulani herdsmen in fresh Plateau attack

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Musa Pam, Jos

No fewer than 10 persons have been killed and 19 others sustained injuries during an attack on Chando Zerreci in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State.

Suspected herdsmen were said to have launched the attack on Saturday after the Irigwe annual ritual of ‘Zerreci’, the festival held to usher in the rainy season farming.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Comrade Lawrence Zongo confirmed the attack to New Telegraph on Sunday morning via a press statement.

“The National Leadership of Irigwe Youth Movement (IYM) condemns the attack of the Irigwe people on her annual ritual festival ‘Zerreci’ the festival that will usher them into the rainy farming season.

“They were attacked by Fulani militants, normally referred to as ‘Unknown Gunmen’ on 2nd, April 2022 at about 11 pm at the ritual ground Chando Zerreci in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State.”

Zongo said 10 people were killed, while 19 others who received gunshot wounds are receiving medical treatment at Enos Hospital Miango.

The statement also called on Nigerian authorities to ensure the arrest of the terror group whose aim is to wipe out Rigwe people at all cost.

 

Reporter

