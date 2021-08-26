JUST IN: 11 killed in explosion outside Kabul airport

A Taliban official has said that at least 11 people have been killed in the attack on Kabul airport.

The official said the number included women and children and that a number of Taliban guards had also been wounded.

There is no confirmation, reports the BBC.

ButnAfghan journalist Bilal Sarwary – who was evacuated from the country a few days ago – says that the explosion at Kabul airport occurred in a sewage canal where Afghan refugees were having their visa documents vetted.

He reports that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the crowd of people before a second attacker started opening fire.

Like this: Like Loading...