JUST IN: 12 killed, 5 injured in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

At least 12 persons have been confirmed killed and five others injured in fresh a attack by suspect Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night at Kushe village in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph learnt that the attack took place at about 9:3pm when suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed the community and shot sporadically.

Among 12 casualties included three women and nine men; while five persons survived with gunshot injuries.

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, who visited the village on Monday, wept when he sighted the corpses littering the community.

A visibly angry Bagos said: “We are tired over the continued killings in my constituency without any help, government must rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“I therefore, urge my people to defend themselves because government has failed in their responsibility of defending the people.”

Some people were said to have been killed in their shops, while others were killed in front of their houses.

