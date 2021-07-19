Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 13 Mobile Police Officers Shot Dead In Zamfara State

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Thirteen Mobile police officers have reportedly been shot dead in Zamfara State.

According to online news portal, Standard Gazette, the officers were ambushed in Kura Mota village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state by suspected gunmen on Sunday evening.

The police personnel on a special duty were drawn from MOPO 16 in Ogun State and MOPO 20 in Lagos.

According to the news portal, the mobile Policemen were on a routine patrol in the area as part of efforts to checkmate the activities of bandits that have been terrorising the state.

During the patrol, an unexpected number of gunmen opened fire at the police patrol van and killed 13 of the officers.

No group in the area has claimed responsibility, just as the police authority is yet to make any statement.

The remains of the slain policemen have been deposited in the mortuary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: NUT snubs court order, continues strike

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Tuesday defied the National Industrial Court (NIC) order which restrained it from embarking on the strike action. The NIC, sitting in Benin City, had on Monday, in a suit filed by the State Government and the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with […]
Metro & Crime

Paramount Group announces platinum sponsorship of IMDEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global aerospace and technology company, Paramount Group has announced a Platinum Sponsorship of the International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2021). Recognised today as the largest annual African maritime security gathering, IMDEC 2021 takes place against the backdrop of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) having experienced a sharp rise in piracy and armed […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Oyo, World Bank, distribute palliatives to less-privileged

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government, the World Bank and Heritage Bank Plc at the weekend distributed palliatives to over 200 less-privileged individuals in the state to cushion the effects of the pandemic.   The programme, under the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYSCDA), took place at two local government areas in the state. The OYSCDA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica