JUST IN: 13 Mobile Police Officers Shot Dead In Zamfara State

Thirteen Mobile police officers have reportedly been shot dead in Zamfara State.

According to online news portal, Standard Gazette, the officers were ambushed in Kura Mota village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state by suspected gunmen on Sunday evening.

The police personnel on a special duty were drawn from MOPO 16 in Ogun State and MOPO 20 in Lagos.

According to the news portal, the mobile Policemen were on a routine patrol in the area as part of efforts to checkmate the activities of bandits that have been terrorising the state.

During the patrol, an unexpected number of gunmen opened fire at the police patrol van and killed 13 of the officers.

No group in the area has claimed responsibility, just as the police authority is yet to make any statement.

The remains of the slain policemen have been deposited in the mortuary.

