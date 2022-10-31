Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 13 passengers burnt to death in ghastly Enugu auto crash

At least 13 passengers were burnt to death in a fatal accident which happened near the Four-Corners Enugu on Sunday night.

The ill fated 14-seater bus said to be traveling from Imo State to Adamawa reportedly ran into a trailer before bursting into flames.

All the passengers except one, were said to have burnt beyond recorgnition in the accident which occurred at the Enugu end of the Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway.

Only one passenger survived the auto crash, with varying versions of how he escaped.

While some said he was rescued by sympathizers, others said he jumped out of the vehicle from the window.

The lone survivor, it was learnt, is currently receiving treatment at the Emmergency Unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Sunday.

 

