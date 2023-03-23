News

JUST-IN: 14 Senor Police Officers Pulled Out Of Service

No fewer than fourteen police officers who were enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force alongside the Inspector General of police (IGP), Usman Baba have pulled out of the force.

They were among the 844 police officers who had served for 35 years and retired from the force on Wednesday.

The 14 very senior officers were the last set of the first graduate police officers from the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano – POLAC Course 1/88, to retire.

The POLAC pioneers who participated in the pullout parade at the Police College, Ikeja were Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Johnson Kokumo, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, AIG Olatunji Akingbola, AIG Andrew Amengheme, AIG Amaechi Elumelu and AIG Ngozi Onadeko.

Others were AIG Eboka Friday, AIG Adesina Soyemi, AIG Ashafa Adekunle, AIG Edward Egbuka, AIG Olawale Olokode, AIG Abutu Yaro, CP Adetokunbo Owolabi and CP Selem Amachree.

The IGP, who was represented by DIG Olayinka Adeleke at the ceremony, congratulated the retirees and their families for working up to the statutory service year.

Baba said that their wealth of experience would be highly missed, noting that they exited the service when the nation needed them most.

DIG Kokumo, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, said of the 198 of them admitted into POLAC to be trained as police officers, 178 of them completed the training while 15 of them served up to 35 years in service.

He stated that some of their mates retired before their time while others had died.

