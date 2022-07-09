Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 16 passengers missing in another Lagos boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Another boat has capsized on the waterways around the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

The accident, which occurred on Friday night, is coming barely three days after the unfortunate boat accident around the Ikorodu area leading to the death of two passengers.

Sarat Braimah, Lagos area manager, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Braimah said that 16 passengers on board the ill-fated boat were yet to be accounted for.

“At about 7.45 p.m., on July 8, the National Inland Waterways Authority and Lagos State Waterways Authority received a distress call of an incident on the waterways,” Braimah said.

“A W19 passenger Fibre boat carrying 16 people capsized along the Ojo area of the state.

“The boat going from Mile 2 to Ibeshe in Ojo axis broke the waterways rules of late travelling by setting sail at 7.45 p.m.”

Braimah said that the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge and caused it to overturn.

“It is said that all passengers on board, including children, were not all putting on their life jackets,” she added.

“The search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), National Inland Waterways (NIWA) were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident but unfortunately could only find the boat after several hours.

“Efforts are still ongoing to locate the victims.

“The Boat Captain is also unaccounted for as at the time of this press release.”

Braimah noted that the boat is currently in the custody of Marine Police.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police deny attack on SGF’s hometown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Police in Adamawa State have denied an online report that Boko Haram insurgents and bandits attacked the hometown of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.   DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Spokesman in state said there was no truth in the report that the people of Dabna and Kwabre […]
Metro & Crime

Man defiles four minors in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Festus Okeke, for allegedly defiling four girls whose ages range between 10 and 13 years in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. Okeke, who was arrested by the policemen attached to Kafin- Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area, confessed that he gave the girls loaves of bread and […]
Metro & Crime

Father accuses NSCDC of killing his son, police for refusing to investigate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

A 24-year-old tailor, Solomon Isaac was on Friday, allegedly shot and killed by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as he opened the gate to his father’s house and was leaving for his shop. His grieving father, Elder Agbai Isaac, has pleaded with relevant authorities to help get justice for his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica