JUST IN: 160 Nigerians stranded in Libya land in Abuja

One hundred and sixty Nigerians stranded in Libya have returned back to the country.
This is the latest in the batches of Nigerians stranded aboard returned back.
The 160 arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, from Tripoli, Libya, in the wee hour of Wednesday.
Their return was facilitated by the federal government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
The returnees, who touched ground aboard a chartered flight, comprised of 98 adults and 62 children and were attended to by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The returnees were made to observe all COVID -19 protocols including being camped at the FCT Hajj camp to observe the mandatory 14 days isolation.
The Director Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, while addressing the returnees, urged them to assist government efforts in creating awareness on the challenges associated with irregular migration by sharing their experiences.

