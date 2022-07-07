JUST IN: 2 dead, 15 rescued in Lagos boat mishap

Muritala Ayinla

Two adult females lost their lives in a boat mishap that occurred at Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday evening.

New Telegraph learnt that of all the 17 passengers on board, only 15 survivors were recorded.

The incident occured when

the 20-passenger capacity boat named ‘Rahael & Nike II’ submerged shortly after its departure from the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal.

It was learnt that the ill-fated boat capsized due to a suspected mechanical fault.

It was gathered that 15 persons were rescued by a combined team of Water Guards, Search and Rescue Team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and LASEMA Response Teams mobilized to scene of the incident.

While LASWA has instituted an investigation into the cause of this boat mishap, the boat’s captain is also under investigation by the relevant authorities.

According to the Preliminary Report emanating from the Office of the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu: “The Lion Squad of the agency responded to the above incident today 6th of July 2022.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a 20 passenger ferry boat carrying 17 passengers named “R & N 2” had capsized due to suspected mechanical fault and rapidly submerged following its departure from the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal.

“A combined team of Water guards, the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and LASEMA Agency responders were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 15 persons.

“Two adult female passengers were retrieved unconscious and were transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment. They unfortunately never regained consciousness and were later declared dead.

“The boat’s captain is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities while an investigation into the cause of this mishap is being carried out by LASWA.

“No further update,” the statement ended.

