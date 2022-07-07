Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 2 dead, 15 rescued in Lagos boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Two adult females lost their lives in a boat mishap that occurred at Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday evening.

New Telegraph learnt that of all the 17 passengers on board, only 15 survivors were recorded.

The incident occured when
the 20-passenger capacity boat named ‘Rahael & Nike II’ submerged shortly after its departure from the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal.

It was learnt that the ill-fated boat capsized due to a suspected mechanical fault.

It was gathered that 15 persons were rescued by a combined team of Water Guards, Search and Rescue Team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and LASEMA Response Teams mobilized to scene of the incident.

While LASWA has instituted an investigation into the cause of this boat mishap, the boat’s captain is also under investigation by the relevant authorities.

According to the Preliminary Report emanating from the Office of the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu: “The Lion Squad of the agency responded to the above incident today 6th of July 2022.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a 20 passenger ferry boat carrying 17 passengers named “R & N 2” had capsized due to suspected mechanical fault and rapidly submerged following its departure from the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal.

“A combined team of Water guards, the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and LASEMA Agency responders were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 15 persons.

“Two adult female passengers were retrieved unconscious and were transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment. They unfortunately never regained consciousness and were later declared dead.

“The boat’s captain is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities while an investigation into the cause of this mishap is being carried out by LASWA.

“No further update,” the statement ended.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cult war: Abiodun orders security agencies to relocate to Sagamu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Tuesday directed the State Commissioner of Police, Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) to relocate their operations to Sagamu and fish out those involved in the recent cult activities in the town. New Telegraph reports that, the cult clashes which started on Sunday in […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Banker jailed 98 years for stealing N49m, $368,000

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Justice Muniru Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court has sentenced a former official of First Bank of Nigeria, Oreoluwa Adesakin, to a cumulative 98 years jail for stealing N49 million, and $368,000. The convict committed the offence while in charge of effecting payments through Western Union Money Transfer and MoneyGram platforms. Adesakin, was arraigned […]
Metro & Crime

Customs recovers 750 bales of smuggled clothes from Lagos warehouses

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recovered 750 bales of imported used clothes from some warehouses in Lagos where smuggled goods are kept.   It was gathered that the move was to discourage smugglers from bringing contraband items from Republic of Benin to Nigeria.   Acting Controller […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica