JUST IN: 2 killed in Enugu as gunmen open fire on villagers returning from market

Inspite of the 6am to 6pm curfew in Igboeze North and South Local Government Areas of Enugu State gunmen have attacked again killing two persons.

It was learnt that the hooded gunmen boarded the lorry to disguise only to open fire on passersby suspected to have gone to the popular market, Eke-Ozzi, in the council area on Wednesday morning.

A survivor of the incident who spoke to under anonymity said she abandoned her vehicle which was destroyed by the gunmen and trekked for several hours in the bush before she could reach home.

She said that apart from the two deceased victims, others sustained injuries of various degrees.

It was gathered that the gunmen were angered by the heavy presence of military men in the council area.

Recall that gunmen attempted to attack a police station in the council area but were repelled by police personnel from the Police Division in the council area.

Two police personnel were allegedly killed at the workshop of the CEO of the Royal Mass Transit in the council area, after sporadic gun shots at the residences of some political figures in the community, making Enugu State Government to declare curfew on Igbo-Eze North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, could not respond to enquiries at press time.

