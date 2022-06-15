Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 2 killed in Enugu as gunmen open fire on villagers returning from market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Inspite of the 6am to 6pm curfew in Igboeze North and South Local Government Areas of Enugu State gunmen have attacked again killing two persons.

It was learnt that the hooded gunmen boarded the lorry to disguise only to open fire on passersby suspected to have gone to the popular market, Eke-Ozzi, in the council area on Wednesday morning.

A survivor of the incident who spoke to under anonymity said she abandoned her vehicle which was destroyed by the gunmen and trekked for several hours in the bush before she could reach home.

She said that apart from the two deceased victims, others sustained injuries of various degrees.

It was gathered that the gunmen were angered by the heavy presence of military men in the council area.

Recall that gunmen attempted to attack a police station in the council area but were repelled by police personnel from the Police Division in the council area.

Two police personnel were allegedly killed at the workshop of the CEO of the Royal Mass Transit in the council area, after sporadic gun shots at the residences of some political figures in the community, making Enugu State Government to declare curfew on Igbo-Eze North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, could not respond to enquiries at press time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gov Emmanuel condoles GM AKNC, Umoette, over father’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condoled with the General Manager and Editor-in-Cheif of the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), Mr. Umoette Umoette over the demise of his late father, Mr. Ekutmfon Umoette. The funeral service, which was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Grace and Glory Mega Parish, took […]
Metro & Crime

Mother removes son’s teeth with punches, hits head on wall

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A mother, Peace Onyebuchi, who residents of Ajangbandi area of Lagos State have described as a mother from hell, has been arrested for using punches to remove all the front roll teeth of her 10-year-old son, identified as Divine. According to residents, whenever Peace pounces on her son, she would use her teeth to attack […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 70-year-old drug supplier for bandits in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 70-year-old drug trafficker, Mohammed Rabiu Wada, who supplies illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in Niger State. Spokesman of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said on Saturday in Abuja that the suspect who hails from Dallawa town, state of Agadez, in Niger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica