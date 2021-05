A 62-year-old man, Olaoluwa Kusimo, yesterday said his right leg was amputated after he was shot by a policeman identified simply as Moshood. Narrating his ordeal to members of the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation sitting at Magistrates’ Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, Kusimo said, on February 9, 2012, two policemen accosted him around Iporo […]

…as NIPR kicks off 2021 Int’l Speech Writing & Protocol Workshop in Uyo The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has advocated more crucial roles for Public Relations (PR) Practitioners and Government Information Officers (GIOs) as part of their image/information management responsibilities. The commissioner made the call on Tuesday; while […]

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has reiterated that there would be no hiding place for hoodlums disguising under whatever cover to perpetuate arson and other heinous crimes against the peace loving citizens of the state. The commissioner said this while speaking to newsmen recently in Uyo, the state […]

Two police officers are believed to have been killed following another attack on a police station in Anambra State. The latest attack, which was said to have taken place at midnight on Wednesday, was on the Obosi Police Station. However, police personnel drafted from other parts of the state are presently on ground. This is the latest in a string of attacks on police officers and stations in the Southeast in recent weeks. More details later…

