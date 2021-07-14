JUST IN 2 soldiers killed in Enugu as troops foil ESN attack

Metro & Crime

2 soldiers killed in Enugu as troops foil ESN attack

The Nigerian Army said Wednesday, its troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Tuesday, July 13, repelled an Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.”

While noting that “Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals”, Nwachukwu added: “We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.”

