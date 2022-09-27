JUST IN-2023: APC Presidential Campaign Council postpones activities indefinitely

Top Stories

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign Council (PCC) has put on hold all activities planned to commence its campaign indefinitely.

The Director General of the PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong issued a statement in this regard very late on Monday.

Lalong said this became necessary as the Council tries to fine tune its membership list.

In the statement, he said: “Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to  officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections. We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates

“A new date and time-table of events will be announced soon.”

 

