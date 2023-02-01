JUST IN-2023: APC’s Amosun leads ADC campaign in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun is leading the governorship campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

Amosun had rejected the governorship candidate of his party, Dapo Abiodun and openly declared support for the ADC candidate, Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, took many by surprise on Wednesday when he arrived the formal inauguration of the ADC campaign holding at Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun had also declared that he would work against Abiodun his long time friend now turned political foe.

It would be recalled that a similar scenerio had played during the 2019 governorship election when Amosun rejected Abiodun to support the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdukabir Adekunle Akinlade.

Amosun arrived the campaign ground of the ADC at exactly 1.48 pm and was received amidst rousing welcome by supporters of the party.

The former governor had not attended the campaign rally of his political party. He was also missing at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign last Wednesday in the state.

More details later…

