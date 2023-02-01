Politics

JUST IN-2023: APC’s Amosun leads ADC campaign in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun is leading the governorship campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

Amosun had rejected the governorship candidate of his party, Dapo Abiodun and openly declared support for the ADC candidate, Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, took many by surprise on Wednesday when he arrived the formal inauguration of the ADC campaign holding at Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun had also declared that he would work against Abiodun his long time friend now turned political foe.

It would be recalled that a similar scenerio had played during the 2019 governorship election when Amosun rejected Abiodun to support the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdukabir Adekunle Akinlade.

Amosun arrived the campaign ground of the ADC at exactly 1.48 pm and was received amidst rousing welcome by supporters of the party.

The former governor had not attended the campaign rally of his political party. He was also missing at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign last Wednesday in the state.

More details later…

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Court nullifies candidacy of Ize-Iyamu’s running mate in Sept poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  A high court in Edo state has nullified the candidacy of Audu Ganiyu, running mate of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020, governorship election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a suit against Ganiyu whom the party said was not qualified to contest the election. […]
Politics

Ondo’s upsurge in criminality

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Again, the rise of crimes and criminality in Ondo State places great challenge on the security agencies, including Amotekun, writes ADEWALE MOMOH   Aftermath of the #EndSARS saga, with policemen still demoralised over the attacks on police facilities and personnel by hoodlums, crime rate in Ondo State witnessed an upsurge following reported cases of robbery […]
Politics

Poster game, endorsements take centre stage ahead of 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

(CONTINUED FROM FRIDAY) Bello: Youth, Diaspora groups root for Kogi governor Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition started like a joke, when his campaign posters surfaced on the social media late last year.   The posters with the APC logo and colours, have the message: “All Progressives Congress Continual of Good Governance. Vote for Governor Yahaya […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica